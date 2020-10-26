Hyundai unveils first design renders of new i20

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday unveiled the first design sketches of the all-new i20.

Set to recreate benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment, the all-new i20 showcases an energetic new avatar and a serene ambience on the inside.

The face-lifted car which is likely to be launched sometime in November will take on the likes of Tata Altroz and Toyata Glanza.

Hyundai claims that the all-new i20 brings harmony between four fundamental elements: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.