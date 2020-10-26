{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Hyundai unveils first design renders of new i20

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Hyundai unveils first design renders of new i20
SHARE

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday unveiled the first design sketches of the all-new i20.

Hyundai unveils first design renders of new i20

Set to recreate benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment, the all-new i20 showcases an energetic new avatar and a serene ambience on the inside.

Hyundai unveils first design renders of new i20

The face-lifted car which is likely to be launched sometime in November will take on the likes of Tata Altroz and Toyata Glanza.

Hyundai claims that the all-new i20 brings harmony between four fundamental elements: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES