Technical glitches mar online test for learner's licence

Kozhikode: Online test conducted by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Kerala to issue learner's licence for driving has been hit by technical issues. The learner’s test is being conducted in online mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The learner’s test comprises 50 questions to be answered in 30 minutes and a candidate can clear it if 30 of the questions are answered correctly. Even though the questions were found easy earlier by many candidates, it is no longer smooth sailing owing to technical issues.

For instance the connection gets logged out even before the test is completed and attempts to log in again fail, candidates say.

“After you get automatically logged out, there is no option but to apply for a test date afresh, which could be another month ahead. There are people who could not clear the test even after three months,” said the owner of a driving school.

“Suppose I give the application today, I may get a date after one month,” said an applicant.

Those applying for learner’s licence can take the online test between 6 pm and midnight through their mobile or computer. A password would be sent to the applicant’s phone in advance and a one-time password at the time of the exam. Several people have complained that they could not attempt the test as password or OTP was not received on time.

Meanwhile, there have also been complaints that applicants who passed the test could not download their learner’s licence.