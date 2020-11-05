This Rs 2,600 'double cycle' could soon become a 'car'

Pothencode: This 'double cycle' has become an object of curiosity for residents of Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram. The vehicle is the brainchild of Plus One students Sreehari and Vishnu.

Sreehari is the son of Dileep and Reshmi and Vishnu is the son of Padmakumar and Sindhu. The vehicle’s regular passengers include Dileep's younger daughter Sreegauri and his brother Deepak's daughters Sreelakshmi and Sreebhagya, apart from its makers.

The children's Class 10 results had just come but Plus One admissions got delayed due to COVID-19. During this time Vishnu approached Sreehari with the idea of a double cycle bike. When they found that an old motorcycle's engine could cost Rs 4,000, they tweaked their plan slightly.

They had one bicycle but wanted a second one and they managed to get it from a friend's home. At a welding workshop of a relative, they attached both the bicycles. The right one got a steering handle and brake while the handle of the left bicycle was retained. The children have put to use enough engineering skills to prevent the bike from topping while taking turn.

In the rear, they fixed a wooden plank that could be used as a seat to accommodate three passengers. The total expenditure they incurred for this makeover stood at Rs 2,600.

Now, they are thinking about fixing a motor and give the vehicle the makeover of a car. "The experiments will continue," said Plus One science student Sreehari and Plus One humanities student Vishnu. Both are students of Neduveli Government Higher Secondary School.