{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Maruti recalls 40,453 Eeco units to fix issue with headlamp

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Maruti recalls 40,453 Eeco units to fix issue with headlamp
SHARE

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it is recalling 40,453 units of its multi-purpose vehicle Eeco to fix an issue with the headlamp.

The recalled units were manufactured between November 4, 2019 and February 25, 2020, the automaker said in a statement.

"The company will inspect 40,453 units of Eeco for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the headlamp. Any action, if required, shall be undertaken free of cost," it added.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by MSI authorised dealers in due course of time, the company said.

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES