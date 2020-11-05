MG Gloster test drive: Fully loaded with unmatched capabilities | Videos

The Gloster is not just another SUV. More than size, features and connectivity, the Gloster is India's first level-one autonomous SUV. What makes the Gloster stand out is not auto parking or lane changing features. These features are available in several vehicles today. The Gloster can avoid a collision with the vehicle in front and also brake automatically during emergency conditions. These are among the level-one features that the Gloster offer. Actually, the Gloster can drive on its own without a driver. However, MG Motor is not bringing this feature to India now.

Anti-China fixation

There are people who allege that MG Motor is a Chinese company. If that is so, then Apple, Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz and other leading global brands too are Chinese. Because most of these brands have manufacturing units in China, besides they also have Chinese investments. So, these criticisms are part of opposition strategy to take advantage of the current anti-China sentiments.

Partnering for success

If you visit China even for once, you will change the outlook towards that country. Its economic might can rival any developed country. If you need to catch up with China in manufacturing, forget India, even the US will have to cover much ground. We need to think if it is better to fight it out or work with them to surpass them.

MG Motor

MG Motor is a British company based in London. Since 1920, it stands as a symbol of British racing legacy as Morris Garrages. Since 1930, it is a regular British presence in racing. However, it changed hands several times. Austin, BMC, British Leyland, Rover Group and several others became its owners. Even then it retained its racing DNA. In 2005, MG Rover was in deep financial crisis and the ownership of the company went to China's Nanjing Motors. Later, China's largest car maker SAIC Motor Corporation took over MG.

MG returns

After a gap of 16 years, MG returned to British roads in 2011 in the form of MG6, a small sedan. It took shape in Britain and was manufactured in China. And MG continued to remain as a British company similar to how Jaguar Land Rover is still a British company under Tata. The only difference is that Tata did not make India the manufacturing country, but MG confined its production to China. The strategy was simple - keep costs down. MG also follows the winning formula adopted by every global manufacturer.

India entry

When the Gloster comes to India as a successor to MG Hector, Hector Plus and CZ Electric, it becomes the biggest SUV in the MG line-up. Apart from size, excellent driveability and creature comforts, the Gloster scores by providing you blind-spot warning, lane departure warning that alerts you when you stray out of your lane, alerting the driver about vehicles in the front and rear, braking automatically when things go out of hand, and helping park easily in any difficult situation. In fact, the Gloster is your partner in driving.

Internet Inside

The 'Internet Inside' badge at the rear could remind one of the 'AC', 'No hand signal', 'power brake' and 'power steering' badges of the Ambassador. But it is no gimmick and once you get inside all your doubts will vanish. The Gloster is not just a mobility option but also a mobile phone and a computer too. All the features offered by tech giants such as Apple, Android and Windows are found in the Gloster too. Not just maps and music, but everything. In short, internet is actually inside; you can experience it.

Interior comfort

The size makes the Gloster more beautiful. It is a head turner at any place. It is one step ahead of its main rivals such as Ford Endeavour and Fortuner in the looks department. The large size also allows for a roomier third row. Right from the driver seat that can be 12-way electronically adjustable to AC vents for every passenger and comforts that better business class facilities in a flight, MG has not compromised on anything to offer all creature comforts to the driver and passengers.

Sporting legacy

Large SUVs are difficult to handle. But the moment you switch on the ignition, that fear vanishes. Handling the Gloster is as easy as a small car. It has the convenience of an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the four-wheel drive gives you confidence behind the wheels. All four disc brakes and numerous other safety features further boost your confidence. The dual-turbo engine puts out 218 ps of power and 480 Nm of torque. The engine is eager to take off even with a slight tap on the accelerator. The 1,996 cc diesel is a silent workhorse for the Gloster.

Price

Available in four variants with six and seven-seat configurations, the ex-showroom price of the Gloster starts from Rs 28.98 lakh. The base model Super (seven-seater) costs Rs 28.98 lakh, Smart (six-seater) Rs 30.98 lakh, Sharp (seven-seater) Rs 33.68 lakh, Sharp (six-seater) Rs 33.98 and Savvy (six-seater) Rs 35.38 lakh.

Features

The Gloster is fully loaded in terms of features, including dual-panel sunroof, autonomous parking assist, electronic gearshift with auto park, seven-mode four-wheel drive system, several driving modes, four-way lumber adjustable and 12-way power adjustable driver seat with massage, ventilation and heating functions, automatic boot door, intelligent start and stop switches, tyre pressure monitoring system, follow me home headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and wireless charging.

Safety features

The Gloster offers safety features such as blind spot monitor, traction control, curtain air bags for all three rows of seats, forward collision detection system, automatic emergency braking system, lane departure warning, 360-degree cameras, electronic parking brake with auto hold, adaptive cruise control system, auto parking, hill hold control and hill descend control.