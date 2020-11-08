FASTag mandatory for 4-wheelers from Jan 1, 2021

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification making a FASTag mandatory for all four-wheel vehicles from January 1, 2021.

FASTag has become mandatory for M and N class four-wheelers sold before December 1, 2017. For this, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 were amended. The ministry issued a notification regarding this on November 6.



As per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, FASTag was made mandatory for all four-wheelers sold before December 1, 2017, and vehicle manufacturers or their dealers are supplying FASTags. It was also mandated that the fitness certificate be renewed only after the FASTag was imposed for transport vehicles. Apart from this, it is mandatory for national permit vehicles also to stick to FASTag from October 1, 2019.



It has also been made mandatory through amendment in Form 51 to have a valid FASTag while taking a new third party insurance. This will include the details of the FASTag ID. This will come into force with effect from April 1, 2021.



This notification will be a major step towards ensuring 100 per cent payment of duty on toll plazas only electronically and vehicles will be able to pass through the plazas without any interruption. This will prevent vehicles from waiting at the plazas and will save fuel.

