Royal Enfield launches all-new cruiser bike Meteor 350

New Delhi: Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Friday launched its all-new cruiser bike Meteor 350 at a starting price of Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai).

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three editions - the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova. All editions are fitted with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres as standard, giving riders convenience and peace of mind, especially on long journeys, the company said.

Block your screens for tomorrow's live digital launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor.



Live Stream starts

6th Nov 2020 | 11:30AM IST



Sign up today by visiting https://t.co/oSewgtenRT so you #MissOutOnNothing#Meteor350#CruiseEasy#RoyalEnfield#RidePure#PureMotorcycling pic.twitter.com/jWmTPQ0t4K — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 5, 2020

While the Meteor 350 Fireball will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,75,817, the Stellar comes at Rs 1,81,326 and the Supernova at Rs 1,90,536 (all ex-showroom Chennai prices), it added.

The Meteor 350 inherits its name from another Royal Enfield bike launched at the end of 1952, the Meteor, a touring motorcycle, the company said.

The new model has been designed and developed by designers and engineers based at Royal Enfield's two state-of-the-art technical centres, in Chennai and Bruntingthorpe, the UK. It is powered by a 349 cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine that generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

"We wanted to build a motorcycle that could ensure a great cruising experience for new, as well as experienced riders. The Meteor 350 is just perfect for that," Eicher Motors Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said.

Cruise through the open road on a motorcycle that’s truly a reflection of you. Personalise your Royal Enfield Meteor with the Make It Yours 3D configurator, available on the Royal Enfield App and https://t.co/Ey6r4V1IzN



Visit: https://t.co/6mrtuuF2s1 #Meteor350#CruiseEasy pic.twitter.com/3OAv51zdHJ — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 6, 2020

The Meteor also comes with Royal Enfield Tripper, a convenient turn-by-turn navigation pod that connects to the Royal Enfield App, he added.

"We have invested a lot of time and effort in making the navigation simple and sharply intuitive with native Google Maps integration. In a clear manner it gives the rider all the information needed to make the right decision on the road," Lal said.

Confident on highways and equally at home in chaotic traffic, the new #RoyalEnfieldMeteor lets you get the best of both worlds – the city streets and the open roads.



Visit: https://t.co/jFAZIEE0y5#MissOutOnNothing#Meteor350#CruiseEasy#RoyalEnfield #RidePure pic.twitter.com/KAf5CGeqsp — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) November 6, 2020

Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said with the Meteor 350, the company intends to create a whole newway for people to engage with the brand and transform their purchase and ownership experience and it offers its customers a wide choice of personalisation options when they order their new motorcycles.

"While motorcycle personalisation has grown enormously over the last decade, the options available to create a personalized purchase experience are practically nonexistent. We've changed that. Our production team has worked diligently on developing new manufacturing systems at our world-class Vallam Vadagal plant, and has come up trumps with an intuitive, frictionless ordering system," he added.

The company said customers booking a Meteor 350 will simultaneously be able to opt for Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC), extended warranty and roadside assistance, all with flexibility built in to suit the requirements of the rider.

The new Meteor 350 adds to Royal Enfield's legacy of cruisers beginning in the 1990s with the Citybike, followed by Lightning and Thunderbird.