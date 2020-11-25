{{head.currentUpdate}}

New Mahindra Thar gets 4 stars rating in Global NCAP crash test | Watch video
The all new Mahindra Thar cleared the Global NCAP crash test with a four star safety rating for both adult and child occupant.

This makes the 2020 model of Thar, which offers double frontal airbags as standard, the safest Indian offroader.

Earlier, Mahindra's XUV300 had secured a perfect five star rating in crash test. It's MPV, Marazzo had also got a four star rating.

According to the Global NCAP report, the frontal crash test showed the car offering adequate protection to the head, neck and chest area.

However, the driver side footwell was rated unstable causing the Thar to miss out on a full five star rating. The Thar had comfortably passed the side impact test also.

The test results apply to softop versions of the car too.

