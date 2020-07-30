{{head.currentUpdate}}

Deadline for filing I-T returns extended till Sept 30

Deadline for filing I-T returns extended till Sept 30
Representational Image
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30.

"In view of the constraints due to the COVID pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July 2020 to 30th September 2020, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.

