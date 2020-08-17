Air India Kochi-London Vande Bharat mission flights from Aug 28

Air-India has announced plans for direct non-stop flights between Kochi and London, from Aug 28, as part of Vande Bharat Mission.

Air India has been operating evacuation flights via Delhi and Mumbai from London with feeder flights to Kochi.

But these flights were not a suitable option for vulnerable groups due to the added exposure to the virus during the transit procedures at airports in Delhi and Mumbai.

Air-India will initially offer five flights to London starting from Aug 28 and every Fridays thereafter – September 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th.

The return flights from London to Kochi will be on August 29, September 5,12,19,26.

All bookings have to follow the Vande Bharat flight conditions.