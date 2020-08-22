VConsol videoconferencing app could become available to the public in a month: CEO Joy Sebastian

Alappuzha: The VConsol videoconferencing app is currently only available to the central government, but the company aims to make it available to the public within a month, Techgentsia Software Technologies CEO Joy Sebastian said.

He said this while answering questions from readers at a phone-in event organised by Malayala Manorama after VConsol was selected as the best videoconferencing software in the central government's national Innovative Challenge.

Many callers had downloaded the app but could not sign in and they wanted to know when they will be able to use VConsol.

"Most of Techgentsia's current customers are foreign companies. We hope that the success of Vconsol at the Innovation Challenge will open up more opportunities for the company within the country," he said.

"The company is considering charging a small fee for the app after a free-trial period as it offers high quality and capability. The app offers full HD video. The unique feature of VConsol is the provision for active and passive video calls. It can support up to 300 users in the passive mode in a conference and this facility can be useful for online classes.

"There was a time when the company couldn't even pay salaries to the employees. But, for 10 years, all the 65 members of the team have worked as a family," Sebastian said.

"Six months are enough to figure out if a good idea can become a great startup and if money could be made from it. The focus should be on research and product. Without research, even good startup projects can fail," Sebastian said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and others also spoke to Joy Sebastian during the event.

Mammootty congratulates company

Actor Mammootty called Joy Sebastian to congratulate him for the company's achievement and asked him how his colleagues would benefit if the company got more investments.

Besides salary, his colleagues also have a stake in the company, Joy said.

He said he is looking for more investments from outside, but that further discussions are needed.

Mammootty sought details of the software and the company. Joy also shared his memory of seeing the actor on the sets of the movie 'Amaram.'