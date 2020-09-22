Kochi: A video conferencing platform, Fokuz, developed by a Keralite has secured foreign investment worth $2 million from the United States of America.

Kochi-based tech startup Skyislimit, which has developed Fokuz, will receive $2 million (Rs 15 crore) in first-stage angel investment from a leading US healthcare manufacturing company.

The investment amount will be utilised for research, development, support and business expansion of Fokuz, Manodh Mohan (36), founder and CEO of Skyislimit Technologies, said. He said it will also help create more job opportunities in Kerala.

"As a Kerala start-up company, I think it is a great achievement that we are able to secure foreign investment in the current scenario. I am proud of it," says Manodh Mohan, the Founder and CEO of Skyislimit Technologies Private limited.

"Malayali entrepreneurs are far ahead in developing innovative concepts and solutions. But the roadblocks before them come when they are about to secure next stage investment. In such a backdrop this investment is a fillip to Fokuz to achieve great heights. We have plans to utilise the new investment to strengthen areas such as Research and Development (R&D), Support and Business Development. Through this we will also create more job opportunities in the state," he adds.

Fokuz was developed in five months keeping in view the need for a secure and hassle-free videoconferencing platform, Manodh said. The platform has been downloaded over 15,000 times in two months and it is being used by about 8,000 people daily on an average, he said.

Manodh, an Adoor native, became an Internet entrepreneur after completing his MBA. In 2013, he started the Trinity Mascot Consultancy Service in Elamakkara, Kochi, with friends. He subsequently formed the Skyislimit startup, which has an office in Mumbai, too.

Fokuz is an innovative yet customised, and flexible video conferencing app which helps businesses in enabling the remote working model in a hassle-free manner.

As an Indian-origin video-conferencing app, Fokuz assures more privacy and a secure experience for users. The team has turned the Covid crisis into opportunities. "We have realised the importance of video conference services in this pandemic age. And the development of Fokuz was based on that," Manodh Mohan adds.

Fokuz app is available across Android and iOS devices as well as Windows and macOS computers.