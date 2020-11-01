Techspectations 2020 to explore how digital will define new normal in post-COVID era

The world is now trying hard to overcome the crisis caused by COVID-19. The third edition of First Shows-Manorama Online Techspectations Digital Summit will take place amid the global economy's struggle to recover from the crisis and find new opportunities and to return to the path of growth.

The virtual digital summit will be held on November 27 and 28 with the theme 'Digital-led 2021 | Define The New Normal' that intends to promote the idea of 'moving forward by overcoming challenge.' Tech experts and luminaries from various fields will attend the summit.

The third edition of Techsepctations will be a gathering of technology influencers, top brand leaders, those with enterprising business experiences, and startups.

The first edition of Techspectations, held as part of the 20th anniversary of Manorama Online, was the first national digital summit in Kerala. At the second digital meet held in Kochi, international leaders from the field of tech introduced new ideas and experiments and held discussions.

The structure of the knowledge sessions and discussions of Techspectations 2020 have been designed with the aim of generating plans for post-COVID business strategies and enhancing the professional skills of the participants.

This virtual summit will be very useful for those who believe in the power of technology.

Leading companies' CEOs, CTOs, CXOs, VPs, senior managers, directors, board members, managers, heads, IT engineers, developers, entrepreneurs, business partners, digital marketing professionals, professors, researchers, students, government officials, business consultants and executives will participate in Techspectations 2020.

Speakers of Techspectations 2020

Sanjay Gupta - Country Manager & Vice President, Google India

Vishal Kapil - CTO, Fashion and Lifestyle Retailer

Unny Radhakrishnan – CEO, Digitas India

Damandeep Singh Soni - Vice President Growth, boAt

Jose Leon - Chief Operating Officer, Indigo Consulting, Publicis Groupe

Anvesha Poswalia - Digital Marketing Lead, L'Oreal

Navin Madhavan - Vice-President and General Manager, Inmobi

Kiruba Shankar - CEO, Business Blogging Pvt Ltd

Dipanjan Basu - Fireside Ventures

Anand Prasanna - Managing Partner, Iron Pillar Fund

Arun Chandran, Founder - Trycle

Rashmi Poduval - Co-Founder, Seamstress and Cranganor

Charles Vijay Varghese - CEO, Nava Design and Innovation Pvt Ltd

Ebbin Jose - Food N Travel

Mrinal Das Vengalat - Management Consultant



First Shows, an OTT platform to be launched soon, is the title sponsor and Amrita University - Online Degree Programs "Amrita Ahead" is the knowledge partner for the summit. For more information, visit www.techspectations.com