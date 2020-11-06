InMobi's Navin Madhavan has firm views on tech, calls Apple's postponement of user-friendly feature right

One of the most powerful features of Apple's iOS 14 was the move to prevent users from being tracked by advertisers. But when the company announced that it was not bringing the feature for the time being, Navin Madhavan, vice-president, growth platforms, at InMobi had welcomed the decision.

He said while Apple should be committed to protecting the privacy of users, it should also keep the interests of app developers in mind. He said Apple must have postponed introducing the feature to protect the interests of developers.

He said it was due to his close association with various business ventures in India that he came to know about the problems that app developers can face.

InMobi is a global mobile advertising technology company based in India with its headquarters in Bengaluru. The company was established with the aim of helping various companies to grow their advertising space globally.

Who is Navin Madhavan?

Navin has worked with various app developers in the Asia Pacific region. He was skilled in exploring ways for them to maximise their earnings. Since joining InMobi, Navin has helped it to establish strategic partnerships with many companies in India. He is known for his skills in analysing available data and using the insights obtained from them to devise strategies.

Navin is currently the key link in InMobi's relationship with mobile app developers in India. His previous field of work was to look at the company's strategies and operations globally. This has greatly helped InMobi's business-to-business marketing.

Navin had set out in search of a career after obtaining an engineering degree from BITS Pilani and completing his MBA from IIM Bangalore.

His efforts to guide various companies through his work experience have been successful.

He argues that companies should start adopting many technologies as early as possible to keep moving forward. According to him, start-ups and companies need to start using new technologies right from the very beginning.

He is of the opinion that the progress of the company in which he works is the progress of the companies with which he associates.

He also says mobiles should be given the first consideration in future marketing strategies. He says users feel the digital experience obtained through apps to be more relevant and enriching.

The epidemic has changed the very concept people had of mobile devices. The lockdown has brought huge changes, especially in a market like India.

People started playing more and more games on phones. The reliance on online commerce has also increased. Movies are being released on OTT platforms. Navin thinks companies need to make changes by taking all of this into account.

Navin Madhavan at First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations

Navin Madhavan, the vice-president of growth platforms at InMobi, is also participating in First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations 2020.

