Sanjay Gupta, Google's chosen man to expand internet ecosystem in India

Sanjay Gupta is among those who define the new world order where content consumption is key human behaviour. As the manager and vice president of sales and operations for Google India, Gupta plays an important role in understanding and satiating the psyche of a content-craving community of internet users.

At Google, Gupta oversees the company's meticulous task of expanding the internet ecosystem in the country as well as tapping the potentials of a fast-emerging digital economy driven by a multitude of advertisement models.

Under his leadership, Google has been increasingly focussing to design and develop products and services that solve local problems in India and other Asian markets.

With his experience and exceptional leadership qualities, Gupta is helping Google build a more helpful and inclusive Internet.

Gupta has also had stints at Star and Disney India. During the pre-coronavirus days, when OTTs were yet to be part of the new normal, Gupta helped Star make a major push in the digital content business by popularising the video streaming service Hotstar.

Gupta played a pivotal role in making Hotstar a household name by extending the traditional television content to online viewers through the OTT platform. His successful attempts on building partnerships and licensing for cricket rights and other content proved his prowess as a tech expert with exceptional management skills. He is credited for launching the Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kolkata and Delhi College of Engineering, Gupta’s career spans nearly three decades. Before Google and Star, he had stints at HUL and Bharti Airtel as Chief Marketing Officer.

Gupta is a technocrat to the core. He firmly believes that technology can be a vehicle of social challenge and economic growth.

Gupta summed up his mission at Google in a carefully constructed statement he made while taking up the new role. "It's an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of technology to solve some of India's unique challenges and make the Internet an engine of economic growth for people and communities," he said.

