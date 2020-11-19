Vijay Subramaniam takes Amazon Prime Video to new heights

While the average viewer spends most of the time staring at the TV, those who seek more diversity try out OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The concept of OTT platforms is in its infancy in India. Therefore, there are many possibilities ahead for them. Many OTT platforms now even compete with TV channels to buy the copyrights of movies to show them after their release in theatres.

Many Malayalam movies have been screened on Amazon Prime. Movies like 'C U Soon' are available only on Amazon Prime.

The aim of Vijay Subramaniam, the head of Amazon Prime Video, which is one of the largest OTT platforms in India, is to take this streaming service to a wider audience. Amazon Prime also seeks to create new content of its own to suit the changing tastes of the Indian audience.

The one-year membership for Amazon Prime costs Rs 999. This includes many services, including home delivery of ‘Amazon fulfilled’ products.

Subramaniam said that they could buy a lot of new movies in 2019. They bought movies in many languages, and not just in Hindi. This includes films in Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati and Punjabi. Similarly, content creators rely on Amazon Prime to present more diverse and contemporary topics.

Different types of comedies are also being made exclusively for OTT platforms. The fact that even those who make high quality scripts have started considering OTT platforms is also being seen as an optimistic change for the industry.

Subramaniam, however, admits that the time it takes to create such great content remains a challenge. But there is no easy way to fix it. Amazon Prime is anyway looking at expansion that involves changes.

However, all this will be implemented only after studying the local market potential. Today's customers have special interests. Subramaniam also said that sections for more languages will also be made available on Amazon Prime. He said that they intend to reach out to the Tamil and Telugu sections with more good quality content. Subramaniam intends to see India in all its diversity and prepare new visual offerings.

Who is Vijay Subramaniam?

Vijay Subramaniam leads Amazon Prime Video with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment media industry. He took up his new job after gaining experience in all the mainstream media.

There is no doubting the fact that the work experience he gained by working in TV, radio, publications and digital media will benefit him. His services can be used by Amazon Prime Video in a wide range of areas, including organisational skills, strategising, content creation, programming, branded content development, marketing strategy development and implementation, and team building and mentoring.

Vijay Subramaniam, the content director and head of Amazon Prime Video India, will also be participating in the First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations 2020.

The third edition of the national digital summit organised by Manorama Online, which has given a digital face to the reading habits of Malayalees, will be held on November 27 and 28.

The third edition of the First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations Digital Summit is set to take place amid the global economy's struggle to recover from the collapse caused by COVID-19 pandemic, by discovering new opportunities and returning to the path of growth.

The virtual digital summit Techspectations 2020 is being conducted with the theme ‘Digital-led 2021 | Define the new normal’ to promote the idea of ‘moving forward by overcoming challenges’.

Tech experts and luminaries from other fields will attend the summit. The third edition of ‘Techspectations’ is also a gathering of technology influencers, top brand leaders, people with enriching business experiences to sharer and startups.

First Shows, an upcoming OTT platform, is the title sponsor. Amrita University — Online Degree Programs 'Amrita Ahead' is the knowledge partner. For more information about Techspectations, visit www.techspectations.com.