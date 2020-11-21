Dipanjan Basu: Shaping up the e-commerce ecosystem, brand by brand

Dipanjan Basu's biggest professional asset is his deep understanding of the e-commerce consumer space. As the Partner and CFO of Fireside Ventures, Basu is currently actively investing in and building a portfolio of new-age consumer brands.

He took up the new responsibility last year with the knowledge and confidence acquired in a career spanning 18 years. In his nearly two-decade career, he has gained immense experience in building digital brands, nurturing the start-up ecosystem, investments and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) apart from finance, technology and operations.

At Fireside Ventures, he works closely with early-stage brands and is engaged in creating an ecosystem for the companies to grow. Earlier, Basu played an integral role in shaping up the e-commerce ecosystem in India as the Chief Financial Officer of Myntra. Before Myntra, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Wipro’s Digital Consulting Business, responsible for building and setting up new businesses, M &A and investments in startups. Prior to that he held many senior positions in Wipro Ventures, Global Large deals and Business Finance.

Basu at Manoramaonline Techspectations

Basu is participating in the First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations 2020. Manorama Online, which gave the digital face to Malayali's reading habits, is organizing the third edition of the national digital summit on November 27-28.

The third edition of the digital meet, taking place in the backdrop of the global economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, aims to explore new opportunities for returning to the path of growth.

The theme of this edition is "Digital-led 2021: Define the New Normal". Techspectations is also a confluence of leaders of the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, statrtups and industry stalwarts who will share their experiences.

First Shows, the soon to be launched OTT platform, is the title sponsor of the summit. "Amrita Ahead" the Amrita University's online degree programme, is the knowledge partner.

For details, visit Techspectations