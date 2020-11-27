Top investor spotted Fresh to Home start-up at ManoramaOnline Techspectations

A panel discussion on start-ups, held as part of ManoramaOnline Techspectations 2020, offered a proud moment for the organisers as one of the panellists mentioned how the biennial digital summit turns out to be a platform for investors to find out successful founders.

Angel investor Anand Prasanna said it was during a previous edition of Techspectations that his company spotted the e-commerce start-up Fresh to Home and decided to invest in it. Prasanna said it was one of their early successful investments in the country.

Prasanna, Managing Partner, IronPillar Fund, was speaking on Friday at the panel discussion of Techspectations on “Way forward for start-ups and new benchmarks for angel investors”.

The Bengaluru-headquartered Fresh to Home has grown up to India's largest online fresh fish and meat store. It also has branches in Noida and Kochi.

Prasanna stressed on the importance of networking for aspiring entrepreneurs to reach out to investors.

“You should find somebody in your network who would know a partner who can invest in your business,” he said.

Techspectations is ManoramaOnline's marquee event. It is an assembly of people who have made a mark in the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, start-ups and industry leaders, technologists, business spokespersons and digital enthusiasts.

The previous editions of the digital summit were held in 2016 and 2018.