Techspectations to offer a glimpse into the new normal in streaming, education on Saturday

Techspectations 2020, the much-anticipated biennial summit powered by Manorama Online in association with First Shows, kickstarted on Friday with enlightened sessions on the sweeping changes that have engulfed industries world over in wake of the pandemic, ushering in the new normal.

Unlike the previous two editions, 2020's two-day summit has taken a virtual avatar and the theme of the event is ‘Digital-led 2021 - Define the new normal’, and fittingly so given the times that we are in.



Techspectations 2020, Manorama Online's marquee event, is an assembly of people who have made a mark in the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, start-ups and industry leaders, technologists, business spokespersons and digital enthusiasts.



Techspectations 2020 Day 1 saw plenty of interesting sessions. For a wrap of the day's event, click here.



Here's a full schedule of Techspectations Day 2:



10:00 am - Fireside Chat - Streaming Content Ecosystem



The first session of the second day of the Digital Meet will discuss the streaming content ecosystem. Experts will talk about all the new possibilities in this area. The panel members are Vijay Subramaniam - Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, and film director Mahesh Narayanan.



11:00 am - Panel Discussion - Defining the new normal for Education & Transformation to Digital Learning



The outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic has resulted in major changes in education. Discussions now are focussed on making learning easier using the possibilities offered by digital technologies. Leading figures working in the field of education will be participating in this session. Dr Ajay Shah, Raghav Gupta and Dr Shashankan Ramanathan will be the key members of the panel for this discussion.



2:30 pm - Panel Discussion - How brands should approach mobiles & mobile advertising



A discussion about the new possibilities in the field of mobile advertising will greatly benefit new startups and brands. Discussions on the potential of mobile advertising assume importance in view of the increasing use of smartphones.



Vishal Rupani - Digital Thinker; Anvesha Poswalia - Digital Marketing Lead, L’Oreal; Navin Madhavan - Vice-President and General Manager, InMobi; and Rishi Verma - Product Manager, Akamai Technologies, will speak.



3:45 pm - Panel Discussion - Creators & new age video platforms



This session will provide more information on and discuss the possibilities of vlogging and product reviewing through YouTube, Facebook and other video platforms. Ebbin Jose of Food N Travel; Mrinal Das Vengalat, Management Consultant; Kyle Fernandes, CEO and Co-Founder of Meme Chat; and Sabareesh Narayanan, stand-up comedian will take part in this session.



Besides these, the meet will also have presentations by the CEOs and CXOs of enterprises with global presence, digital gurus and tech entrepreneurs. The digital meet will also feature special sections where the success stories of those who have excelled in the fields of online learning, OTT platforms, incorporating technology’s influence in the film industry, mobile advertising, YouTube vlogging, fashion trending, etc, will be discussed.



First Shows, the soon to be launched OTT platform, is the title sponsor of the summit. 'Amrita Ahead' the Amrita University's online degree programme, is the knowledge partner. For more information, visit www.techspectations.com

