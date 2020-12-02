Leading South Indian news publishers form digital ad package

Bengaluru: In a first in the country, four top news publishers of south India have joined hands to launch a digital advertisement package.

Dinamalar, Eenadu, ManoramaOnline and Prajavani have launched the joint venture, South Premium Publishers (SPP). The forum is the biggest digital ad package in southern languages.

The forum offers advertisers the opportunity to run their campaigns on the digital platforms of these publications and reach out to their target audience in one go.

The SPP digital ad package offers a stunning reach of 37 million unique visitors, with 715 million page views and an attractive average time spent of 3.36 to 8.09 minutes.

In addition, the SPP package delivers a stunning 3 Billion ad impressions per month. (Source: GA report, Combined Monthly Average, April 2020 – September 2020)

“SPP offers advertisers credibility, digital brand safety and increased awareness, with more control and ease of access to premium digital inventory from all major publishers of South India. This is the only premium digital publishers’ network that delivers. We, at Manorama Online, are happy to be a part of this pioneering platform in Indian digital publishing." says Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online.

The key differentiator of SPP digital package is that it offers a robust value proposition which makes a good business sense for the advertiser.

At SPP, each digital advertiser will get a customised solution derived from a deep understanding from the four renowned media brands. It offers proposals which help clients target South India with a single release order (RO).

Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online; L Adimoolam, Director – Business and Technical, Dinamalar; Arpan Chatterjee, COO – Digital, TPML; and I Venkat, Director, Eenadu.

L Adimoolam, Director – Business and Technical, Dinamalar stated, “We are the market leader in Tamil digital market. In 2019-20, 21 per cent of the overall Indian ad market was contributed by digital. In the current digital growth prospects, it's significant that we give the best and convenient platform to the advertisers and agencies to connect with South Indian digital audience through entrenched and esteemed publications which are totally developed as individual digital market pioneers through their own standard of high quality content. We are truly glad to form this consortium with all premium publishers in our market, which has a combined experience of 300 years. Now advertisers and ad agencies will be able to execute a South India campaign through a single point contact and a single RO at best possible rates in the market.”

The SPP digital ad package caters to the audience in the agge group of 18-44 that every brand wants to focus. They include a wide variety of people from young purchasers to high networth individuals (HNIs) whose primary source of news is digital media.

Arpan Chatterjee, COO – Digital, TPML, the Publishers of Prajavani.net, said that “SPP has its own uniqueness in enabling advertisers to target quality digital audience in the whole of South India through a single interface for brand and content campaigns. More than 3 billion ad impressions every month to a very engaged audience in their own language is a strong value proposition from SPP. Prajavani is glad to be a part of SPP”.

The alliance offers flexible ad packages with sales support across the country with best in class media mix with CPD/CPM options. The digital advertisers can choose from roadblock ads, display banner ads and native advertising to reach their target group.

I Venkat, Director, Eenadu said, “Our group is known for Vvlue creation and value innovation. This combination is a step towards creating value for our esteemed digital advertisers. We need to recognize that the market dynamics are evolving, which demands innovation in our existing business model and collaboration is one of the solutions. This combination will help advertisers reach out to south Indian premium digital audiences in a very credible, secure, and highly engaged environment."

Find more about the ad package at www.southpremiumpublishers.com