2 Keralites develop device that reduces aviation fuel intake

Dubai: Two Keralite youths have come up with a proposal for a device that could pave way for key changes in the aviation sector.

Arjun Sanjeev of Thazhathangady in Kottayam and C Mohammad Rasheed of Perinthalmanna in Malappuram have registered for an international patent for their idea for the device, Byser DC, to enhance the fuel efficiency of jet engines.

They completed all the procedures with the help of an expert, Gaurav Singhal, on December 17, which is incidentally the day on which the Wright brothers flew the first aircraft. They are hopeful of getting the Indian patent soon.

Flight dispatcher Arjun, a computer engineer who studied at Sheffield University in the US, and aerospace engineer Raheed took seven years to develop the proposal.

The most fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner consumes 10,600 pounds (lbs) of fuel for one hour of flying. However, the duo said that by using their device, only 8,000lbs fuel would be needed.

They say that the flight fares can also be reduced as more distance can be covered for a lesser volume of fuel. This equipment can be connected to the existing planes. Along with enhancing the fuel efficiency, the duo claim that the new device will help to cool the turbine and maintain the pressure balance inside the flight.

Both of them said that the teachers of the aerospace department at the SRM University in Chennai, where they had studied, had fully supported their initiative.

"The idea is a complete success in principle and if the device is manufactured based on this, it could pave way for huge changes in the aviation sector,” SRM University aerospace engineering assistant professor S Rajkumar said.