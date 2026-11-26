Malayalam film 'Half' celebrated its Asian premiere at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, marking another significant milestone in its journey across the international film festival circuit. Produced by Anne Sajeev and Sajeev PK under the banner of Fragrant Nature Film Creations, the film was screened at a special show at PVR INOX, Auditorium 4, in Panaji.

The cast and crew of 'Half' received a warm and enthusiastic welcome on the red carpet, reflecting the excitement surrounding the film. The team was delighted to witness the overwhelming response from movie lovers, who turned up in large numbers to watch the special screening.

Lead actors Ranjith Sajeev, Amala Paul, Abbas, Aiswarya Raj and Sreekant Murali, along with producer Ann Sajeev, graced the red carpet at 5.30 pm on November 24. The 110-minute action entertainer was screened at 6 pm before a packed auditorium, with audiences eagerly anticipating the film. The movie's distinctive theme and gripping action sequences appeared to strike a chord with viewers, who responded enthusiastically to the screening.

Ahead of the premiere, the cast and crew interacted with members of the media and shared insights into the film's theme, characters and making. They also spoke about their experiences on the sets and the film's journey through several prestigious international film festivals. The actors expressed their excitement about the Asian premiere at IFFI, highlighting how the occasion further underscored the growing presence and recognition of Malayalam cinema on the global stage.

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'Half' has already made its mark at several prestigious international film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Fantastic Fest, Sitges Film Festival and Beyond Fest. The film also achieved a rare distinction by becoming the first Malayalam film to be screened in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival. Its much-anticipated Asian premiere at IFFI Goa marks yet another major milestone in its remarkable festival journey.

Slated for a pan-Indian theatrical release in January next year, Half is directed by Samjad, who has co-written the screenplay with Praveen Vishwanath. Pappinu is the cinematographer, while Mahesh Bhuvanenth is in charge of editing. Vishnu Govind serves as the sound designer, and Mohandas is the production designer.

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Having earned acclaim at several major international film festivals and received an enthusiastic response at its Asian premiere at IFFI, the makers are optimistic about the film's prospects in India. They hope that 'Half' will strike a chord with audiences across the country and translate its international recognition into box-office success.