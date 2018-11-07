Malayalam
Entertainment

Pakru's birthday gesture for daughter is special

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2018 11:15 AM IST Updated: November 07, 2018 11:29 AM IST
The actor shared a special photo on his daughter Deeptha Keerthy's birthday

Actor Guinness Pakru, aka Ajay Kumar, is quite a unique person - be it in his professional life or in his personal.

Even on wishing his daughter on her birthday was no less different.

The actor shared a special photo on his daughter Deeptha Keerthy's birthday and it is viral all for the right reasons.

Interestingly, the father and daughter were seen twinning in their outfits. The duo were spotted in a black and white outfit that would remind one of chess board.

Reportedly, Pakru was on the sets of his upcoming movie 'Ilayaraja', which will see him as the hero. The motion poster of film directed by Madhav Ramadasan was released on the occasion of Diwali.

The actor who will also be seen in an upcoming film titled, 'Fancy Dress', will also be producing the film. This will be the actor’s first productional venture directed by Ranjith Skaria.

In 2013, Guinness Pakru turned director with his maiden venture 'Kuttiyum Kolum', which starred himself in the lead role. Munna, Adithya Ayota, Sanusha, Vijaya Raghavan and Ponnama Babu also featured in the star cast.

