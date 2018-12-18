Singer Chithra pays homage to late daughter on birthday

Veteran playback singer KS Chithra marked her late daughter's birthday on Tuesday by sharing an emotional post on her Facebook page.

Sharing an old photo of her late daughter, she wrote, “An angel from heaven has transformed our life into a fairy tale. You are the treasure & the best thing that happened in our life. Happy birthday dear Nandana.” (sic.)

Chitra's eight-year-old daughter Nandana passed away 7 years ago after she drowned in a swimming pool while in Dubai.

The singer was in Dubai to take part in the AR Rahman stage show when the tragedy happened. Chithra had asked her young daughter, Nandana, to remain in front of the bedroom TV as she left to take a shower. The door which led to the swimming pool was closed but wasn't locked. When Chithra returned she found her daughter missing and on search saw her body in the swimming pool. By the time, she was brought to hospital, she was declared dead.

Nandana was born to Chithra and Vijay Sankar, an engineer-turned-businessman, several years after their marriage. The child was studying in a school in Chennai.