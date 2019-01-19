Santhosh Sivan shares Manju Warrier's #20YearChallenge and it's a treat for fans

Yes, hands up all Manju Warrier fans for her latest photo is viral on social media.

With more and more celebs joining the #10YearChallenge bandwagon, director Santhosh Sivan posted a photo collage of Mollywood's lady superstar – Manju Warrier - 20 years back and now.

In one of the photo, Manju Warrier is seen in a traditional 'malayali manka' avatar in 1998 and the other is a still from the director's upcoming movie 'Jack and Jill' where the actress plays the lead and what to say it's purely a delight to see the actress. Even after 20 years, the actress carries the same charm she had long back, said many netizens. And we too can't deny either.

For the uninitiated, the 10-year challenge, aka. the 'How Hard Did Aging Hit You? Challenge,' involves posting a photo of yourself in 2009 next to a photo of yourself in 2019. And many celebs from Mollywood are joining the trend.