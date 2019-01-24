Prateik Babbar ties the knot with Sanya Sagar

Actor Prateik Babbar got married to Sanya Sagar, in Lucknow on Wednesday. The close-knit ceremony was attended by their frends and families, and the wedding pictures have been shared on social media.

Prateik and Sanya were dating each other since a couple of years before getting engaged in December 2018.

After a traditional Marathi-style Hindu ceremony a reception was also hosted in Lucknow.

While Prateik is the son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, Sanya Sagar is the daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar.

Wedding bells for #PrateikBabbar as he gets married with his longtime girlfriend #SanyaSagar in a low-key ceremony in Lucknow.



On acting front, the actor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore.