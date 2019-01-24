After Roshan, Priya Warrier fires 'kiss bullet' at Allu Arjun

As 'Oru Adaar Love' is gearing up for the February 14-release, the makers held a grand audio launch on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Seems like netizens will never get tired of Priya Warrier's 'kiss bullet' or wink.

Proof is a video from the music launch in which Priya fires a 'kiss bullet' at Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, who was the star guest of the event.

Original target of Priya's 'kiss shot' and wink, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, can be seen sitting right next to her in the video.

In a second video from the function, Allu Arjun, who has a strong fan base in Kerala, can be seen imitating Priya but in his own charming way.

Watch the video below:

The 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi...' song went viral for Priya’s wink and earned her big recognition.

Directed by Omar Lulu, the film is produced by Ousepachan Vaalakuzhy under the banner Ousepachan Movie House. The story is by Omar himself and the screenplay is penned by Sarang Jayaprakash and Lijo Panadan.

The Telugu version of 'Oru Adaar Love' is titled 'Lover’s Day' and will release on the same day.