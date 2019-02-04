From bald to bold: Mamta Mohandas' #10YearChallenge will move you

Actress Mamta Mohandas is often known as Mollywood's own braveheart. In 2009, she was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that affects the body’s lymph nodes.

Ten years down the lane, Mamta shared how the fight was never an easy one for her. “Staying positive and strong for several years is very hard but if I have done it, there are a few people behind it,” she said posting a note on Facebook.

The actress recalled how 2009 was a life-turning year for her and looking back she was glad that she fought a brave battle.

“2009 was the year that changed everything for me and impacted every plan my family had for us. Last 10 years has been quite a challenge and as I look back come 2019, I’m proud to realize that I have fought tirelessly, stayed strong and survived,” she added.

She shared a photo which was taken in 2009 when she was diagnosed with the disease and was bald. Along with it, she posted a new photo that has her all smiles and the pic says it all.

“As it’s WORLD CANCER DAY, I had decided that my #10yearchallenge will have to wait until today. I GOT CANCER... CANCER DIDN’T GET ME”, she captioned it.

She further wrote, “All Thanks to Dad-Mom (thank you is a speck of a word to express my gratitude to you), a few of my cousins who have shown me what sibling-love is and my dearest friends who always cared to call or text to check if I am ‘actually well’ and not just pretending to be ok, all the good work that comes my way and colleagues who challenge me to perform better and to all the opportunities given to me by the universe to realize what’s right for me and what’s not. Never forget Bald Heads Turn Heads.”

Mamta Mohandas had become an icon of hope and resilience when she made a stunning comeback into the movies. The actress is now awaiting the release of '9' which stars Prithviraj in the lead.