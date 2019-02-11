Los Angeles: Music maestro AR Rahman attended the 2019 Grammy Awards ceremony with his daughter Raheema. The composer, who won two Grammy awards in 2009 for his work on “Slumdog Millionaire”, posted several pictures from the awards night, which saw Kacey Musgraves, Childish Gambino, Cardi B and Qunicy Jones create history in various categories.

Rahman opted for a black and grey suit for the ceremony, while Raheema chose an all-black ensemble.

The Oscar-winning music director was attending Grammys with London-based Prashant Mistry, New York-based Falguni Shah and US-based Satnam Kaur, who were nominated in different categories for their albums ‘Symbol’, ‘Falu’s Bazaar’ and ‘Beloved’ respectively.

None of them could register a win at the biggest music awards night of the year.

Rahman also shared pictures of Dolly Parton’s tribute performance at the ceremony as well as a video of Lady Gaga’s energetic act on “Shallow”.

The award ceremony took place at the Staples Centre here.

And just like us, it seems actress Priyanka Chopra couldn't resist herself from commenting. She commented on the singer's post saying 'so proud'.