Why it took so long for Mohanlal and Vinayan to team up

Yes, when filmmaker Vinayan took to his Facebook page announcing a movie with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, fans were equally surprised and delighted. Fans wished the very best, but a few asked 'why it took so long'.

Mohanlal and Vinayan are all set to join hands for an upcoming movie and it will be for the first time in his career that Vinayan will be doing a film with the former. And reportedly, the film will be made on a big canvas.

Talking to a website, Vinayan revealed that it was the ban that prevented him from approaching the superstars. “I was facing an undeclared ban, I was not able to think about or execute such subjects. Huge subjects need the support of big stars. I hope this film will end the question which I was being asked by many in the past - why are you not doing a Mohanlal film,” he said.

Further he added that he had huge admiration and respect for both Mohanlal and Mammootty in spite of the organisational differences they had. “They are real legends. Hence, like every other filmmaker, I am also keen to work with Mohanlal, whom I have huge respect for as an actor,” told Vinayan.

Earlier, Vinayan had worked with Mammootty in two films, ‘Dada Sahib’ and ‘Rakshasa Rajavu’ and both were commercial success.

The director had recently made 'Chalakudikkaran Changathi', based on the life of Kalabhavan Mani.

Vinayan is known for introducing many new talented faces in Malayalam industry.

The director had been facing an undeclared ban since 2007 by both film organisations - the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). Vinayan had then approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and won the case. The CCI slapped a fine on the office bearers of the organisations, including Innocent, Edavala Babu, B Unnikrishnan and Sibi Malayil.

With the new film in the pipeline, let's hope the project turns out to be a landmark in Malayalam film history.