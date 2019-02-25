Meanwhile, in Kerala...Tovino bags an Oscar!

While Hollywood is busy ending up the grand award night with Oscars, Mollywood seems to be bracing up for yet another Oscar.

Before you get to into any other conclusion, let's tell that we are talking about Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas' upcoming movie 'And the Oscar goes to...'

Ever since Tovino announced the movie, he had been teasing us with the movie's posters. Interestingly, the makers of the movie have released a brand new poster and Tovino smartly shared the photo on his social accounts congratulating the Oscar winners.

Well, we would say it was indeed a smart move to launch the movie's poster on the same day the 91st Academy Awards were declared.

The new poster featuring Tovino and many others in the background is modelled on the image of Oscar nominees awaiting to hear the winner's name.

Reportedly, in the movie directed by Salim Ahamed, Tovino plays the role of a struggling filmmaker.

While Anu Sithara is the female lead, a major portion have been shot in US and Canada with many other foreign cast.