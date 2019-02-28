Jayasurya, Soubin & Joju: the rise of junior artists to state awardees

The 49th Kerala state film award results have left movie buffs in awe. The reason - the three actors who won top honours have one common trait! The three men had struggled as junior artists before making their way into mainstream cinema. The interesting fact is that, a few throwback pictures and videos of these actors has been doing rounds on social media. The virtual world is celebrating their win along with the fact that hardwork paves way for success.

And it's none other than Jayasurya, Soubin Shahir and Joju George. While Joju George won the best character actor, Soubin and Jayasurya shared the best actor award.

Jayasurya, who bagged the award for his unmatched performance in 'Captain' and 'Njan Marykutty', started as a junior artist who made random background appearances in many flicks and even tried anchoring for a private channel. Jayasurya became a hero for the first time in the 2002 flick 'Oomapenninu uriyaadappayyan', and since then he has acted in a variety of roles. Apothecary, Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam, Punyalan Agarbattis, Aadu, Captain and Njan Marykutty, the range of characters Jayasurya have adorned have been diverse.

Similar is the case with Joju. Joju was a junior artist in many movies including Mazhavil Koodaram, Independance and Dada Sahib. He, later grabbed attention through movies such as Pullipuliyum Aattinkuttikalum and RajadhiRaja. He, then, went on to produce movies like Ramante Edathottam, Charlie, Udaharanam Sujatha and Joseph.

Soubin began his career as an assistant director in many movies before doing minor roles. Soubin, in one of his interviews, had also shared how Mammooty warned him to complete his studies before he chose the film career. Soubin has dedicated the state award to his father Babu Shahir who took him to director Fazil to study cinema.

