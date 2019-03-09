Malayalam
Vineeth Sreenivasan's next titled 'Manoharam'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 09, 2019 08:51 PM IST Updated: March 09, 2019 08:59 PM IST
Vineeth Sreenivasan has his own style of doing movies, be it acting, singing or directing. Now, he has launched the title of his upcoming movie in yet another style of his.

On Saturday, he came live on Facebook and announced his next project with the crew of the movie. The film is titled 'Manoharam' and will be directed by Anvar Sadik, who had earlier directed Vineeth for 'Ormayundo Ee Mukham.'

While Vineeth will play the lead, other stars including Deepak Parambol, Ahmed Siddique, Indrans, Hareesh Perady, Jude Anthany Joseph, Nandini will also be seen. 'Manoharam' will be produced by Jos Chakkalakal under the banner Chakkalakal Films.

While Sajeev Thomas, a former associate of maestro AR Rahman, will be composing tunes, Jebin Jacob is the cinematographer and Nithin Raj will helm the editing department.

Vineeth was last seen in 2018 film 'Aravindante Athithikal'.

