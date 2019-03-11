Listen to what this Bishop has to say about Mammootty

Keralites love mega star Mammootty not only for his incredible acting abilities but also for the benevolence and kindness that he has always displayed. A video of Dr. Mathews Mar Severious, a bishop of the Orthodox Church, talking about the various charity works that Mammootty has been part of, for the last 25 years, is grabbing attention on the social media. The bishop, in the video, says that Mammootty isn’t someone who should be restricted to the image of a super star.

The bishop recalled that the pain and palliative organization was started, 25 years ago, with an investment of Rs 25 lakhs. Mammootty had been thinking to give something back to the society which spends their hard earned money to make his movies successful. It was this thought which motivated the actor to support those in need. The organization helped hundreds of people by giving monetary support for those who need complex surgeries. It also efficiently executed a project called ‘Kazhcha’ which helped more than ten thousand people to avail surgical procedures.

“Mammootty supports more than ten such charity projects in Kerala,” revealed the bishop. Heart surgeries for around 673 children and more than 170 adults were done under the ‘Hridayasparsham’ project. The senior cleric lauded the actor for supporting many projects which aims to bring significant changes in the lives of people. The ‘Vidyamrutham’ and ‘Poorvikam’ projects provided educational aid to many students including the children from the tribal communities. The bishop said that those who gained higher and professional education with the help of these projects are now doing amazingly well in many fields including engineering and nursing. All these projects were later included under a larger scheme called the ‘Care and Share’.

The words of the bishop about Mammootty, towards the end of his speech, are being widely applauded on the internet. The priest revealed the secret for the screen icon’s youthfulness and charming appeal even at this age. “No matter how busy he is or whether he is shooting for a big budget movie, he wouldn’t skip his routine namaz. The strength of that belief is what makes Mammootty stronger and graceful,” said Dr. Mathews Mar Severious. The actor could then be seen acknowledging the bishop with a smile. Meanwhile the audience is heard applauding and cheering for the bishop’s words.