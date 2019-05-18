Mohanlal's 'Ittimani' first look poster will make you ROFL

The first look poster of Mohanlal's 'Ittimani: Made in China' released on Friday evening evoked a mixed response from fans. But not before making them rolling on the floor laughing.

The poster featured the actor in traditional Kerala Christian women's attire - chatta and mundu. It did not end there. Mohanlal, wearing bangles, anklets and necklace, posed as a Margamkali, a traditional dance of Syrian Christians, dancer.

The poster left fans pondering on how to react to it. When many questioned what the actor was thinking while doing such a poster, others supported the actor stating that only a star of his stature can pull off something like that.

Reportedly, the film is a full-on entertainer and he is playing a Thrissur native in it.

Debut directors Jibi and Joju's project is being bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas.