Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Internet sensation Priya Varrier is back, says she deactivated social media for peace of mind

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 02, 2020 10:17 AM IST Updated: December 17, 2020 02:33 PM IST

After two weeks of break, Priya Varrier, who had deactivated her Instagram page, is back. And she shared a video for her followers explaining the reason for why she quit the platform for a while.

Thanking everywho who were concerned for her absence, Priya stated that she did it for her mental health and her peace of mind.

In a ten minute long video, sha says, “I had a lot of fun in the past two weeks, however, since it is my professional space, I am back. I was at peace to be honest. I wanted that this social media should not mess with my mind or should not matter to me. During the lockdown, like many, I felt it started getting to my head. I felt that I was under some kind of pressure about the likes, followers and comments.”

RELATED ARTICLES

She further added, “But fuinnilly enough, I saw lot of trolls, articles, memes. I don't know people tend to make a big deal. It's my personal space and even in the future if I feel like doing it, I will go ahead as it's totally my freedom.”

“I'm very used to be trolled and it's nothing new. I came to the industry when I was 18 and it's been two years. These years are a person's formative years and I believe all the negativity I have got have made me all the more strong,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine moods 1/3

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on

“I have been inside my house for about 3 months. I get panic when I think about my career and my future. I am dealing it with myself in my own way. I am fine with healthy trolling but at times, some of these definitely hurt. Be a little more considerate when you write something on others,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram

Only from the heart can you touch the sky!

A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on

Though she was away from Insta, Priya Varrier, who made her TikTok debut in end-March, was quite active on TikTok posting videos regularly on the platform.

On the film front, Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.