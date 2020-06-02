Internet sensation Priya Varrier is back, says she deactivated social media for peace of mind

After two weeks of break, Priya Varrier, who had deactivated her Instagram page, is back. And she shared a video for her followers explaining the reason for why she quit the platform for a while.

Thanking everywho who were concerned for her absence, Priya stated that she did it for her mental health and her peace of mind.

In a ten minute long video, sha says, “I had a lot of fun in the past two weeks, however, since it is my professional space, I am back. I was at peace to be honest. I wanted that this social media should not mess with my mind or should not matter to me. During the lockdown, like many, I felt it started getting to my head. I felt that I was under some kind of pressure about the likes, followers and comments.”

She further added, “But fuinnilly enough, I saw lot of trolls, articles, memes. I don't know people tend to make a big deal. It's my personal space and even in the future if I feel like doing it, I will go ahead as it's totally my freedom.”

“I'm very used to be trolled and it's nothing new. I came to the industry when I was 18 and it's been two years. These years are a person's formative years and I believe all the negativity I have got have made me all the more strong,” she added.

“I have been inside my house for about 3 months. I get panic when I think about my career and my future. I am dealing it with myself in my own way. I am fine with healthy trolling but at times, some of these definitely hurt. Be a little more considerate when you write something on others,” she concluded.

Though she was away from Insta, Priya Varrier, who made her TikTok debut in end-March, was quite active on TikTok posting videos regularly on the platform.

On the film front, Priya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Prasanth Mambully's Sridevi Bungalow.