When Sushant Singh made Madhuri Dixit emotional with his dance

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career as a TV actor before his Bollywood innings. And much before that he had participated in dance reality show- Jhalak Dikkhlaa Jaa Season 4 with choreographer Shampa.

During one such episode, Sushant dedicated his performance to his late mother and Madhuri Dixit got emotional watching his performance.

The video from the reality show has gone viral on social media. Going by the video, Madhuri Dixit is seen praising Sushant as she tells him that his mother would be proud of him. Sushant is also seen teary-eyed.

Madhuri Dixit tells Sushant that although she is lucky that her parents are alive but Madhuri tells Sushant that she can totally understand his pain.

He lost his mother when he was 16 and had never been able to move on since.

Jhalak Dikhla Ja was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Remo D'souza, Malaika Arora.

Malaika and Remo also heaped praises on the late actor.

In the show, Sushant Singh Rajput and his choreographer Shampa had won the second place.

