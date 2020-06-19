Sachy had dreamed of starting production house Eika

Writer–director Sachy, who passed away on Thursday, had always dreamed to start a production company of his own. He had even chosen a unique name for it. The name of the production house was revealed by art director Manu Jagadh through his social media page. Sachy had earlier talked about the movie that would be bankrolled by his production company, in Nere Chovve aired on Manorama News. “I must have the financial backing for taking such a step. That movie would definitely reflect my political ideologies as well. It would be a movie about a people that just ends up being a crowd. I wish to begin a production company this year. My political movie too would come out of this production company,” Sachy had said in Nere Chowe.

Meanwhile, Manu Jagadh wrote about Sachy’s dream in his Facebook post that paid homage to the latter. “A production house was your dream. Though we tried lots of names, finally it was you who selected the name. Eika, a symbol of infinity; which leads to the next life. That name was so meaningful. You have always held me closer and your words showered me with love. This is my fate; my misfortune. Was I overwhelmed thinking that I have a caring big brother in the industry? I don’t know,” wrote Manu.

“Even when I had a chance to work with you, fate didn’t let me. I had to tell a fib as I didn’t have the heart to disappoint you. Though I could not work in it, I had celebrated the amazing success of that wonderful movie. I have made you my own dear Sachy. The few moments that I had spent with you is enough for me to remember you forever,” concludes Manu.