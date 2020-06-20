A part of me went with you today: Prithviraj pens an emotional letter for Sachy

It seems filmmaker Sachy's sudden demise is yet to sink in with many. And after all the funeral rituals, his long-time associate actor Prithviraj Sukumaran penned an emotional post on social media revaling the close bond they had.

“Sachy. There have been a lot of messages and the odd calls that I’ve attended, asking me how I’m holding up. Consoling me. I guess people who know you and me..know us as well. But there’s one thing most of them told me that I had to silently refute. That you “Went on a high!”. As someone who knew all your ideas and dreams,I know ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ was not your “high”. It was the beginning that you always wanted. Your entire filmography was a journey to get to this point, from where you would unleash. I know,” Prithviraj wrote.

He further added, “So many untold stories, so many unfulfilled dreams, so many late night narrations on WhatsApp voice messages and so many phone calls. We made this grand plan, for the years ahead. You and I. And then you left.”

Wondering if he had confided in anyone about his filmography for the coming years, Prithvi even referred to his father's death, actor Sukumaran who passed away in June 1997.

“I don’t know if you have confided in anybody else on your vision for cinema and how you foresee your filmography to be in the coming years. But you have in me. And I know that the next 25 years of mainstream Malayalam cinema and the rest of my career would have looked a lot different if you were around. But forget cinema. I’d trade all of those dreams just to have you around. Just to get one of those voice notes again. Just for that next phone call. You used to tell me that we’re alike. We are. But I hope right now, you feel a lot different than I do. Because grief of this magnitude last hit me in another June, 23 years ago.”

“It has been a privilege knowing you, Sachy. A part of me went with you today. And remembering you from now on..will be remembering that part of me as well. Rest well brother...Rest well genius. See you on the other side. You still haven’t told me the climax to the sandalwood story,” he concluded.

Prithviraj and Sachy have collaborated in a couple of films like Chocolate, Robin Hood, Anarkali, Driving Licence and Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Sachy passed away late Thursday night at a private hospital in Thrissur.