From Nazriya to Kunchacko Boban: Celebs share fondest memories with their dad

It was father's day on Sunday and social media was abuzz with posts dedicated to their heroes. While everyone celebrated the super special day, many celebs too shared pics dedicated to their own 'hero' in the family.

Mollywood celebs too were in the forefront to make this day about their cool Dads.

Nazriya shared her father's pic and director Fazil's pic while Kunchako Boban shared his father's and his own pic along with his little baby Izza.

Tovino Thomas shared a rare pic of his father.

Soubin Shahir had one cute pic with him holding his little one while his father stands beside him.

Rima Kallingal shared a video of her father and called him 'padayappa'.

Aditi Ravi captioned her pic as Ravikutta and shared a lovely pic with her father.

Anu Sithara made a collage of her childhood pic with her father and one recent pic of her father.

Manjima Mohan shared a pic of her 'choroon' ceremony where babies are first with rice for the very first time.

Antony Varghese and Namitha Pramod were also among the ones sharing throwback pics with their dads.