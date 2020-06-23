{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremony begins

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

rana-miheeka-new
SHARE

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to enter into wedlock this year. After a lockdown Roka Ceremony, Miheeka's pre-wedding ceremonies have reportedly begun.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Rana Daggubati makes engagement with Miheeka Bajaj 'official'

According to pictures that have made way on the internet, Miheeka, the soon-to-be-bride got dolled up for a ceremony on Sunday.

As per the reports, the couple recently attended their premiere wedding event.

miheeka-1

In the photos, she can be seen clad in a Jayanti Reddy mint green lehenga with intricate embroidery and mirror work. She teamed up her look with a beautiful long neckpiece, a tikka, golden bracelet, and a pair of earrings along with a matching mask.

miheeka-2

Rana’s father has confirmed earlier that the duo will tie the knot on August 8, 2020. 

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES