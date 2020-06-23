Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremony begins

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to enter into wedlock this year. After a lockdown Roka Ceremony, Miheeka's pre-wedding ceremonies have reportedly begun.

According to pictures that have made way on the internet, Miheeka, the soon-to-be-bride got dolled up for a ceremony on Sunday.

As per the reports, the couple recently attended their premiere wedding event.

In the photos, she can be seen clad in a Jayanti Reddy mint green lehenga with intricate embroidery and mirror work. She teamed up her look with a beautiful long neckpiece, a tikka, golden bracelet, and a pair of earrings along with a matching mask.

Rana’s father has confirmed earlier that the duo will tie the knot on August 8, 2020.