Watch: Stars galore at Renji Panicker's son Nikhil's wedding

Amid lockdown, a few celebrities got married and the recent one to tie the knot was actor Renji Panicker's son Nikhil Renji Panicker.

Nikhil got married last week with Megha Sreekumar at Aranmula temple in Pathanamthitta. The photos of the couple had gone viral and now the wedding video is out.

Many celebs including Asha Sarath, Major Ravi, Shaji Kailas, Jayaraj were spotted at the wedding ceremony.

The newlyweds looked stunning in traditional south Indian outfits on their special day.

Due to lockdown, the wedding was attended by close friends and relatives of the couple.

Nikhil is the twin brother of Nithin Renji Panicker who helmed the Mammootty-starrer Kasaba. Nithin had made his acting debut in a Jayaraj movie Roudram.

Nikhil will next be seen playing the role of younger Kalamandalam Hyderali in his biopic. The film is directed by Kiran G Nath and Renji Panicker plays the lead role of Hyderali in the movie.

Renji Panicker was married to Anitha Mariam Thomas, his classmate at Kerala University. Anitha died on 10 March 2019 suffering from Kidney ailment.