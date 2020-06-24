From Namitha Pramod to Rimi Tomy: Celebs try gender-swapping face app

The 'gender swap' challenge is taking the Internet by storm. The viral trend is used by many including celebrities who have posted pictures of themselves switching their genders.

The FaceApp doesn’t just allow its users to beautify their pictures but also allows them to completely change their gender with filters like hair and make-up.

Mollywood celebs too have been taking up the trend and posting their pics. Check for a few:

Namitha Pramod

Antony Varghese

Kalidas Jayaram

Rimi Tomy

Aju Varghese

Sithara Krishnakumar

Pearle Maaney