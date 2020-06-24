{{head.currentUpdate}}

From Namitha Pramod to Rimi Tomy: Celebs try gender-swapping face app

celebs-gender-faceapp
Namitha Pramod and Romi Tomy trying gender swap Face App
The 'gender swap' challenge is taking the Internet by storm. The viral trend is used by many including celebrities who have posted pictures of themselves switching their genders.
Salim Kumar tries gender-face-swap with Mollywood actors and here's how they look

The FaceApp doesn’t just allow its users to beautify their pictures but also allows them to completely change their gender with filters like hair and make-up.

Mollywood celebs too have been taking up the trend and posting their pics. Check for a few:

Namitha Pramod

View this post on Instagram

Oh hey ! 😂

A post shared by NAMITHA PRAMOD (@nami_tha_) on

Antony Varghese

View this post on Instagram

Pepe and Lady pepe

A post shared by antony varghese (@antony_varghese_pepe) on

Kalidas Jayaram

Rimi Tomy

Aju Varghese

Sithara Krishnakumar

View this post on Instagram

Shammi Mode !!!! #genderswap #me #boyfriend

A post shared by Sithara Krishnakumar (@sitharakrishnakumar) on

Pearle Maaney

