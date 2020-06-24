Mahesh Bhatt slammed for his 'dying men' post

Post Sushant Singh's death, many reports suggested that was suffering from depression and one of the reasons was filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Reports suggested that Mahesh Bhatt asked Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea to vacate his house immediately after she told him about Sushant acting strangely and telling about hearing strange voices. Since then, the veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been an eye for target by many netizens.

This hate on social media was fueled furthermore when Mahesh Bhatt recently tweeted the photo of a skeleton along with a famous quote from Tad Williams.

Mahesh Bhatt posted a pic of a skeleton and wrote, “Dying men think of funny things.” This has resulted in him getting trolled mercilessly on the social media platform.

Dying men think of funny things - and that's what we all are here, aren't we? Dying men? pic.twitter.com/9AMMFdghkn — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 22, 2020

Most netizens suspect that Sushant was upset with Mahesh Bhatt likely over chances in new projects.

But it is to be noted that Mahesh Bhatt has been talking about death since quite a while, sharing philosophical quotes on death.

Earlier, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s intimate pics too had irked the late actor’s fans, who alleged that something was brewing between the two.

Bhatt himself had revealed in an interview that he had advised Rhea to part ways with Sushant as he was mentally ill.