Sufiyum Sujathayum trailer: a story on 'love jihad'

The trailer of Malayalam's first direct OTT release Sufiyum Sujathayum has been released online. The movie will be hitting Amazon Prime video on July 3.

The trailer introduces three lead cast. Aditi's character is a mute girl who falls in love with a Muslim guy. But her father played by Siddique amarries her off to Jayasurya. The over 2-minute video also throws light on the controversial love jihad fears. The girl has a fascination for Sufis, the Islamic ascetics or mystics who express their devotion through songs and dances.

The Vijay Babu production, directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, is being touted as a romantic drama starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari as the two main characters.

Anu Moothedath is the cinematographer and Deepu Joseph is the editor.

M Jayachandran has set the tunes for lyrics penned by Hari Narayan and sung by Sudeep Palanad.

Sufiyum Sujathayum is the first Malayalam movie to have a direct OTT release.