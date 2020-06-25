Priya Varrier pens a heartfelt birthday message for Nakul Thampi

Priya Prakash Varrier is known for maintaining friendships. In many of her interviews, she had told how the friendships had driven her through thick and thin. And now, she has penned a heartfelt message for such a friend of her's - Nakul Thampi.

Priya, in an Instagram post thanked him for being there and for supporting her throughout her journey.

“Dear Nakul, You’re 21 today.I don’t know where and how to start thanking you for being there for me.I can’t believe that it’s almost one year since we met. Time flies indeed.I know things aren’t how you imagined they would be for you this year,but I believe it’ll be better with time. You’ve made life less miserable in the past year and I can’t thank you enough for that. I know this is just a tiny delay for all of us, and you’ll emerge stronger than ever. The time is soon.

I hope to see you grow and evolve as the best version of yourself in the future. You’re constantly in my prayers and know that you’re loved. Have a peaceful birthday. So what if it’s less loud, I promise we’ll party hard and compensate for it next year! The sight is not so gold anymore without you around, it’s just brown these days. Lots of love.Yours, Pri,” (sic.)

Nakul Thampi turned 21 on Thursday. The dancer had made his movie debut in 'Pathinettam Padi'.

Nakul had met with an accident on January 5 and reportedly he is still under treatment. A private bus had crashed in the car in which the actor was travelling with his friend.

On workfront, Priya is currently awaiting the release of VK Prakash’s Kannada directorial ‘Vishnupriya’.