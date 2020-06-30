Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on Kappela, calls it 'a great first film from Muhammed Mustafa'

Bollywood's acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently watched Malayalam movie Kappela and raved about the film.

Taking to his Twitter page, he applauded debut director Muhammed Mustafa and opened up how he would be looking forward to his next films.

“What a great first film Muhammed Mustafa’s “Kappela” is .. such an incredible screenplay .. I just did not see it coming .. would be looking forward to his next films . Streaming on @NetflixIndia” (sic.), he wrote.

Produced by Vishnu Venu under the banner of Kadhaas Untold, the movie was released in cinemas back in March, mere days before the lockdown restrictions that shut cinemas down across the globe.

Kappela starred Anna Ben, Sreenath Bhasi and Roshan Mathew in the lead.

The film has now been given a new lease on life on Netflix and since then Kappela has been getting nation-wide attention from movie buffs and critics alike.

Nikhil Vahid, Sudhas and Muhammad Musthafa have penned the script for Kappela while the camera has been cranked by Jimshi Khalid.