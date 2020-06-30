Sowbhagya Venkitesh has a perfect answer for those asking about TikTok ban

Sowbhagya Venkitesh is known as social media 'queen' for she got her break with dubsmash and TikTok videos. Daughter of veteran actress and dancer Thara Kalyan, Sowbhagya stayed away from films yet shined with her videos on platforms like TikTok.

After government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the wildly popular TikTok, netizens were shocked. In fact, many were concerned for the accounts of celebrities.

Many started asking Sowbhagya too as to how she looked up to the ban. Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a screenshot of deleting her TikTok account. “Good bye tiktok and goodbye 1.5M followers,” (sic.) she wrote.

She further clarified that for an artist like her anything can be a medium and platform and the ban won't affect her. She wrote, “For those who are asking whether am I shattered with this ban; This is just a tiktok app not Sowbhagya Venkitesh... For an artist anything can be a medium and platform.” (sic.)

The government decided to ban the 59 Chinese apps including Baidu map Mi Community, Club Factory, WeChat, UC News, Weibo, Xender over national security concerns.



The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a statement, which read, "These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

