Don't link me with the culprit: Shamna Kasim issues statement on extortion case

Actress Shamna Kasim, also known as Poorna has been in the news after she made a complaint that a gang made attempts to extort money from her and her family.

While the gang who threatened the actress was arrested recently, Shamna Kasim has finally come out with her statement.

In her statement, Shamna Kasim said, "Thank you for the wonderful support my dear friends and well wishers during this ordeal. I just would like to clarify on few unreal reports in few media relating my case.”

Clarifying on a few fake news, she said, “I do not know the culprit and gang who are part of this blackmailing saga hence I am pleading to all my media friends not to propagate such fake news linking me with the culprit."

"My family had decided to lodge a complaint because we had been cheated with fake names, fake addresses, deceitful identities with a marriage proposal that completely misled us. This eventually led to blackmail for which we decided to approach the police for legal action. We never knew and still don't know what their intentions were or are.”

Applauding the efforts of Kerala Police, she added, “Currently, the Kerala police are doing an excellent job after my complaint and they have nabbed all the culprits. Therefor I am requesting all my media friends not to infringe on my family's and my personal privacy rights until the investigation is over. I have complete faith and trust in our criminal justice system. I will definitely meet the media once the case is resolved."

"I am hoping that through my case, my fellow sisters out there will be a little vigilant in fighting off these fraudsters," she concluded.