Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan-starrer gets a release date

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced the global premiere of eagerly awaited Hindi movie, Shakuntala Devi exclusively on the streaming service.

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

In a short video released by the makers, actress Vidya Balan is seen asking viewers about a few mathematical problems. By the end, she reveals the answer as 31072020 – which, with the right punctuation, is the release date of her film.

Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama stars National Award winning actress Vidya Balan in the lead. She will be essaying the role of the globally renowned Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra (Dangal,Badhaai Ho), who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta (Mardaani 2) and Amit Sadh (Breathe, Kai Po Che) in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.